Draws & Fades: Look to long-hitting Cameron Champ to surge in Mexico

So does van Rooyen have what it takes to leave the country with another trophy? Absolutely. But with 54 holes left and 13 players within three shots of his lead, there are simply too many unknowns to take him at a fraction of his pre-tournament price. As Cantlay showed last week, it’s hard to go wire-to-wire on TOUR. And even though the chase pack looks different than the one that gathered last week at Riviera, I’m looking elsewhere for my mid-tournament adds.