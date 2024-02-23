Draws & Fades: Look to co-leader Jake Knapp to break free from Mexico Open at Vidanta logjam

Of the 26 players in question here, Finau carries the sixth shortest odds to win this tournament despite being five shots back at 6-under. More often than not, we have to pay a premium on the star players when making in-tournament wagers but I feel that tax is even more pronounced here because Finau is being priced as the biggest TOUR star in the field by a wide margin. I mentioned it earlier - with this many players needing to leap-frog in order to get to the top, it becomes that much more unlikely. In my mind, Finau should be +2000 or +2500 at this point to win the tournament. Of the four Strokes Gained categories, Off the Tee, Approach, Around the Green and Putting, Finau does not rank higher than 27th in this field in any area. It is a little bit of a surprise that he is even this high on the leaderboard. I feel like Finau will probably continue along on this same path of good but not great play and he'll end with a relatively pedestrian top-15 finish, maybe top 10 at best. But it doesn't appear that he is going to find another gear all of a sudden to successfully defend his title.