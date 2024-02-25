Golfbet recap: Jake Knapp claims breakthrough win at Mexico Open at Vidanta

The Champions Course at PGA National will provide a stern test, known for the closing stretch of holes known as the “Bear Trap.” A course that measures less than 7,200 yards tends to play much longer in practice due to the winds that always seem to affect this event. One handicapping angle I will be looking at as we shift to the East Coast this week is how some of the players in this field have fared at The Open Championship. Over the years, we have seen some crossover success between the two events. Former winners here who have also hoisted a claret jug include Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and McIlroy. Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler are two other former winners who have also seen great success at The Open. A winner at Royal Portrush in 2019, Lowry has finished fifth and runner-up here in Palm Beach Gardens the last two seasons.