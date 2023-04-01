Patrick Rodgers leads, but value lurks behind him at Valero

This is a pretty juicy number on a player who is currently tied with Kuchar and one shot ahead of Chris Kirk, a man he went to a playoff with at the Honda Classic just five weeks ago. Cole is an excellent putter and on day one here in San Antonio, he ranked 98th in the field for SG Putting, losing nearly three quarters of a stroke to the field. On Day 2, he got back to what he is used to and ranked fifth in the field for SG: Putting. He's been excellent off the tee and on approach. I think Cole is primed for a very solid weekend and offers what I see as the best value at +2800. Honestly, the very short price on Patrick Rodgers is very fair – but I'm not ready to jump in. It's hard for me to take that price with a player who has yet to win on TOUR. I'd rather back Cole, who is 30th on TOUR in Third Round Scoring Average and 16th in Final Round Scoring Average. And I like him in the role of the chaser whereas Rodgers is dealing with the pressure of being the 36-hole leader. I believe the playoff loss to Kirk at the Honda helps Cole prepare for what could be another big moment on Sunday.