Sleeper Picks: Valero Texas Open
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Sam Ryder (+240 = Top 20) … Never mind the metrics, this is all about a newly found swagger we’ve witnessed in the 33-year-old in 2022-23. In his last six starts alone, he’s connected for four top 20s, and he’s already established a personal best for earnings in a single season … at the halfway point of this one. He’s still going to need to execute tee to green at TPC San Antonio where he’s in his fifth appearance and in pursuit of his first top-35 finish, but he could win a putting contest on the challenging track. Currently leading the PGA TOUR in three-putt avoidance.
David Lingmerth (+333 = Top 20) … The last time that he appeared at TPC San Antonio, it was at the beginning of an extended lull on the PGA TOUR in 2018. Since the summer of 2021, he’s shown glimpses of the kind of form that once suggested that he’d never struggle in the long-term, but it’s in only the last seven months during which he’s been able to connect four rounds consistently enough to prove that, indeed, there’s plenty of gas left in the tank, no matter how you want to measure it. At 14th in fairways hit, he’ll give himself valuable looks from the best lies on a test that demands it.
Martin Laird … What’s the statute of limitations as it concerns a former champion of a tournament as a Sleeper on the same course? This marks the 10th anniversary of the Scot’s title at TPC San Antonio. Now 40 years of age, he’s straight scuffling upon arrival, but the course gives him (and us) reason to elevate expectations. He cashed in his last six trips, twice for a top 20, but it’s been five years since the more recent, so that’s an aggressive target this week. However, he’s been one of the better ball-strikers of his generation, so it makes sense why he’s performed consistently well here.
Emiliano Grillo … It’s odd to believe that the 30-year-old in his eighth season never has teed it up at the Valero Texas Open. Given his penchant to find most fairways and greens relative to the competition, he might be wondering the same thing very soon. The timing is good for him to regain his putting stroke that was so strong in the second half of 2022. On ball-striking alone, and especially with gusty winds promised, he’s poised for his first top-35 finish in over five months.
Nick Hardy … All he needs to do is sustain the form that yielded at T13 at Corales last week. If only it were that easy. That was his first top 40 of 2023 and just his second top 20 on the PGA TOUR in eight months. He also was struggling as a rookie at this time last year before finally resting a sore wrist for a month in May, but TPC San Antonio presents a great fit to ride his current confidence. Currently, 18th in greens hit, T16 in proximity and 27th in ball-striking.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.