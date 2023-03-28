Sleeper Picks: Valero Texas Open

David Lingmerth (+333 = Top 20) … The last time that he appeared at TPC San Antonio, it was at the beginning of an extended lull on the PGA TOUR in 2018. Since the summer of 2021, he’s shown glimpses of the kind of form that once suggested that he’d never struggle in the long-term, but it’s in only the last seven months during which he’s been able to connect four rounds consistently enough to prove that, indeed, there’s plenty of gas left in the tank, no matter how you want to measure it. At 14th in fairways hit, he’ll give himself valuable looks from the best lies on a test that demands it.