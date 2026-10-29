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R1
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Karl Vilips
AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

1

AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

2

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

2

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T3

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T3

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T3

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T3

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T3

Garrick Higgo
RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T3

RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T3

Jeffrey Kang
USA
J. Kang
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T3

USA
J. Kang
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T3

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T3

BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T8

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T8

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T8

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T8

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T8

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T8

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T8

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T8

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T8

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T8

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T8

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T8

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T14

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T14

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T14

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T14

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-5
Thru
F*
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5H AGO

Karl Vilips fires opening 62 for first-round lead at VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Ben Griffin two back

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 1 | VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Highlights | Round 1 | VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Written by Associated Press

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) – Karl Vilips used two long birdie streaks to take the first-round lead Thursday in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, the first of two straight PGA Tour events in the country.

Vilips shot a 9-under 62 in the afternoon round on the Vidanta Vallarta layout, making five straight birdies on Nos. 11-15 on his opening nine and finishing with four in a row. In between, he had another birdie and a bogey.

The 25-year-old Australian pointed to his driver.

“Had it on a string for the first nine,” Vilips said. “Got a little loose in the middle and got it back on course toward the end of the round. It was lift, clean and place today so being in the fairway was a must for me, and I took advantage of those drives that I hit.”


Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open

Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open


Kensei Hirata of Japan was a stroke back, and Ben Griffin was at 64 with Marco Penge, Garrick Higgo and Jeffrey Kang.

Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico opened with a 65. He earned his PGA Tour card for next year through the Korn Ferry Tour.

“It was lovely,” Ortiz said. “Bogey-free, played really solid. I felt like I was just flowing the whole day. Gave myself a lot of chances. I think I did very well from tee to green, which makes it very nice on this golf course.”

Ortiz won the event in 2021 when it was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica schedule.


Alvaro Ortiz drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Alvaro Ortiz drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open


The World Wide Technology Championship is next week at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos.

Vilips won the 2025 Puerto Rico Open for his lone PGA Tour title, making him exempt on Tour through next season. The former Stanford player is 141st in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, with many players fighting to get into the top 100 to remain on the tour.

Hirata is trying to move up from 170th. He made a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 3 and holed two birdie putts outside 20 feet.

“It was a perfect 7-wood distance and hit a perfect 7-wood shot, which left me a really easy left to righter," Hirata said about the eagle. “Then that went in and kept the momentum going the rest of the back nine.”

Penge is 112th in the standings. He had an 18-foot eagle putt on No. 3.

“I feel like I haven’t actually played that much this year,” Penge said. “I’ve only played 18 tournaments due to, obviously, health issues. I’m just trying to get back fit, really.”


Marco Penge's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Marco Penge's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open


Defending champion Brian Campbell shot a 67.

Reigning U.S. Open champion and world No. 5 Wyndham Clark had a 69.

John Daly II, the son of the two-time major champion, opened with a 70. He's playing on a sponsor exemption.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Karl Vilips
AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

1

AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

2

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

2

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T3

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T3

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T3

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T3

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T3

Garrick Higgo
RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T3

RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F
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