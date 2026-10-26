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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Austin Smotherman makes it two wins in a row with playoff victory over Seamus Power at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Austin Smotherman wins 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in playoff

Austin Smotherman wins 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in playoff

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Written by Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Austin Smotherman captured his second FedExCup Fall event of 2026 in as many starts Monday morning when he outlasted Seamus Power of Ireland with a par on the third playoff hole to win the weather-shortened Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Smotherman also won the Bank of Utah Championship three weeks ago. The two victories in tournaments offering full FedExCup points gets him in the U.S. Open next year at Pebble Beach.

Smotherman and Power were tied at 16-under 197 after 54 holes. The final round was canceled because of wind so strong at Port Royal Golf Course that conditions were deemed unplayable. They returned for a playoff held on the par-3 16th hole with a strong wind gusting off the Atlantic Ocean left of the green.

Both made par when the pin was all the way back at 178 yards — Power missed a 20-foot birdie putt for the win on the first extra hole and made an 8-foot par putt for a bunker save the next time. The hole location was moved to the front of the green for the third extra hole.


Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda


Smotherman, who twice hit 8-iron to the front section when the pin was in the back, stayed with an 8-iron and left himself a birdie chance just inside 15 feet. Power again didn't get enough help from the wind and his shot buried in deep rough left of the green. He chopped it out to just outside 15 feet and missed the par putt.

Smotherman's win in Utah three weeks ago was his first PGA Tour title in his 100th career start. Now he has two in a row and moves to No. 51 in the FedExCup, assuring him a spot in next year's first two $20 million Signature Events at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

The consolation for Power, who was trying to become the first multiple winner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in its eight-year history, was locking up his card for 2027. He was at No. 103 — the top 100 at the end of the fall keep full status — and the runner-up finish moves him to No. 68.


Seamus Power's 74-yard birdie hole-out is the Shot of the Day

Seamus Power's 74-yard birdie hole-out is the Shot of the Day


It was the second time this year a playoff began on a Monday morning because of weather. Viktor Hovland defeated Scottie Scheffler on the par-4 18th to win the Travelers Championship in June.

Smotherman became the first 54-hole winner on the PGA Tour because of weather since Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024.

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2D AGO
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4D AGO
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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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