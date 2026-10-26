Austin Smotherman makes it two wins in a row with playoff victory over Seamus Power at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Austin Smotherman wins 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in playoff
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SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Austin Smotherman captured his second FedExCup Fall event of 2026 in as many starts Monday morning when he outlasted Seamus Power of Ireland with a par on the third playoff hole to win the weather-shortened Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Smotherman also won the Bank of Utah Championship three weeks ago. The two victories in tournaments offering full FedExCup points gets him in the U.S. Open next year at Pebble Beach.
Smotherman and Power were tied at 16-under 197 after 54 holes. The final round was canceled because of wind so strong at Port Royal Golf Course that conditions were deemed unplayable. They returned for a playoff held on the par-3 16th hole with a strong wind gusting off the Atlantic Ocean left of the green.
Both made par when the pin was all the way back at 178 yards — Power missed a 20-foot birdie putt for the win on the first extra hole and made an 8-foot par putt for a bunker save the next time. The hole location was moved to the front of the green for the third extra hole.
Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
Smotherman, who twice hit 8-iron to the front section when the pin was in the back, stayed with an 8-iron and left himself a birdie chance just inside 15 feet. Power again didn't get enough help from the wind and his shot buried in deep rough left of the green. He chopped it out to just outside 15 feet and missed the par putt.
Smotherman's win in Utah three weeks ago was his first PGA Tour title in his 100th career start. Now he has two in a row and moves to No. 51 in the FedExCup, assuring him a spot in next year's first two $20 million Signature Events at Pebble Beach and Riviera.
The consolation for Power, who was trying to become the first multiple winner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in its eight-year history, was locking up his card for 2027. He was at No. 103 — the top 100 at the end of the fall keep full status — and the runner-up finish moves him to No. 68.
Seamus Power's 74-yard birdie hole-out is the Shot of the Day
It was the second time this year a playoff began on a Monday morning because of weather. Viktor Hovland defeated Scottie Scheffler on the par-4 18th to win the Travelers Championship in June.
Smotherman became the first 54-hole winner on the PGA Tour because of weather since Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024.