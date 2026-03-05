Daniel Berger shoots 63, builds three-shot lead at Bay Hill

He also was along for the wild ride of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches winner Nico Echavarria, who went out in 30 and looked like he might catch Berger. But the Colombian shot 42 on the back, including a triple bogey on the 12th hole when from 44 yards it took him three shots to get to the green, and from 6 feet it took three putts to get in the hole.