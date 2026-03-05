Scottie Scheffler avoids slow start, opens under par at Arnold Palmer Invitational with new driver in play

Scheffler tested the Qi4D driver towards the end of last year at Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge, but had reverted to his older ways. He played the Qi10 version to start the year and surprised many when the new driver in the bag in Orlando. It's not the first time Scheffler has made an equipment change at Bay Hill. It's notoriously known as the first tournament Scheffler used his game-changing TaylorMade Spider putter.