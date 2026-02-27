TGL Match 13 preview: How to watch Boston Common battle Jupiter Links GC
Written by TGL Staff
It all comes down to this. Three matches in three days with two playoff spots up for grabs, as Season 2 of TGL presented by SoFi rolls on with the playoffs just a few weeks away.
Atlanta Drive GC and Boston Common Golf have already punched their tickets to the postseason. Now, the Ballfrogs are aiming for the No. 1 seed when they take on Jupiter Links Golf Club on Sunday.
Boston finished in last place and didn’t win a match last year, but the Ballfrogs are now in first and secured their playoff spot with a 9-2 win over New York during Tuesday’s doubleheader. They face a Jupiter team that’s still alive and harbors a 44.7% chance to make the playoffs with two matches left in the season. These two teams played one of the most entertaining matches in all of Season 1, with Jupiter scoring a 4-3 overtime victory.
Former Philadelphia Eagles center and Super Bowl winner Jason Kelce will be in the house at SoFi Center serving as a guest announcer for all three matches, bringing his unique blend of entertainment and commentary to the campus of Palm Beach State College.
How to watch
- Sunday, March 1: 9 p.m. ET; ESPN
Who's playing?
Jupiter Links
1. Akshay Bhatia
2. Max Homa
3. Tom Kim
Boston Common
1. Rory McIlroy
2. Hideki Matsuyama
3. Keegan Bradley
What are the singles matchups?
- Akshay Bhatia vs. Rory McIlroy
- Max Homa vs. Hideki Matsuyama
- Tom Kim vs. Keegan Bradley
Main storylines
- Tide turning?: Tom Kim will make his Season 2 debut for Jupiter Links Golf Club, joining Akshay Bhatia and Max Homa. In its last match on Feb. 2, Jupiter Links defeated Atlanta Drive GC, 8-6, ending a five-match losing streak and earning just its second win in TGL and first since defeating Boston in January 2025. Jupiter Links is the only team with two matches remaining and will need to win at least one in order to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.
- Heading for a high note: Boston Common Golf will compete at SoFi Center for the third time in seven days as the team concludes its regular season with Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama in the lineup. Earlier this week, Boston followed a 5-2 loss to Atlanta on Monday with a 9-2 victory over New York Golf Club on Tuesday, clinching a spot in the playoffs. With a win here, Boston will complete an impressive reversal from a 0-4-1 record and last place in Season 1 to a 4-1-0 record as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
- The last time: In Season 1, Jupiter Links defeated Boston, 4-3, in the first TGL match to go into overtime. Trailing 2-1 with five holes to play, Jupiter Links won No. 11 ("Loot on the Line") and then took the lead on No. 12 ("On the Rocks") after Tom Kim hit his tee shot to 2 feet. Jupiter Links lost No. 14 and after ending 15 holes tied, earned its first and only win of Season 1 after Kim defeated Bradley and Kevin Kisner defeated Adam Scott in the closest-to-the-pin shootout.
- Path to the playoffs for Jupiter Links Golf Club
- If JUP wins both its matches against BOS on Sunday and BAY on Tuesday, JUP will clinch a playoff spot.
- If JUP beats BOS but loses to BAY, JUP needs NY to Beat LA in regulation to force a tiebreaker.
- If JUP loses to BOS but beats BAY, JUP will likely face a tiebreaker scenario to clinch the playoffs.
- JUP is eliminated if it loses to both BOS and BAY unless both are losses in overtime.
- BOS would clinch the No. 1 seed with a win or overtime loss to JUP on Sunday.