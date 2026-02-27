TGL Match 13 preview: How to watch Boston Common battle Jupiter Links GC

Tide turning?: Tom Kim will make his Season 2 debut for Jupiter Links Golf Club, joining Akshay Bhatia and Max Homa. In its last match on Feb. 2, Jupiter Links defeated Atlanta Drive GC, 8-6, ending a five-match losing streak and earning just its second win in TGL and first since defeating Boston in January 2025. Jupiter Links is the only team with two matches remaining and will need to win at least one in order to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Heading for a high note: Boston Common Golf will compete at SoFi Center for the third time in seven days as the team concludes its regular season with Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama in the lineup. Earlier this week, Boston followed a 5-2 loss to Atlanta on Monday with a 9-2 victory over New York Golf Club on Tuesday, clinching a spot in the playoffs. With a win here, Boston will complete an impressive reversal from a 0-4-1 record and last place in Season 1 to a 4-1-0 record as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The last time: In Season 1, Jupiter Links defeated Boston, 4-3, in the first TGL match to go into overtime. Trailing 2-1 with five holes to play, Jupiter Links won No. 11 ("Loot on the Line") and then took the lead on No. 12 ("On the Rocks") after Tom Kim hit his tee shot to 2 feet. Jupiter Links lost No. 14 and after ending 15 holes tied, earned its first and only win of Season 1 after Kim defeated Bradley and Kevin Kisner defeated Adam Scott in the closest-to-the-pin shootout.