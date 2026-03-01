Brooks Koepka finishes with 65 on Sunday at Cognizant Classic, posts best result since return to TOUR

While Koepka is not playing next week in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a Signature Event, he will make his return to THE PLAYERS Championship in two weeks. He’s not planning to get to TPC Sawgrass any earlier than normal but is set to arrive around midday Monday of tournament week. It will be his first time back at THE PLAYERS since 2022. Koepka’s best result at the event came in 2018 when he finished tied for 11th after an impressive final-round 63.