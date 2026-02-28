Austin Smotherman, Lowry atop packed leaderboard at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches heading into final round

“You want to be near the leaders, keep an eye on them and see what they’re doing,” Lowry said. “If the conditions are like this tomorrow, there (are) low scores out there, so someone could come from the pack. It’s not necessarily easy to lead around this golf course. There’s a lot of very difficult shots. But I’m up there where I want to be. I’ve had a few chances to win this tournament, and hopefully I can convert it tomorrow.”