Austin Smotherman still leads, Brooks Koepka makes cut at PGA National in Round 2 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Ewart played his college golf at Barry University in Miami Shores, maybe a 90-minute drive or so from Palm Beach Gardens. He's been to the Cognizant Classic before as a fan and remembers following Koepka around in the past – though confessed some of the memories are hazy. “Couple too many drinks sitting in the Bear Trap,” he said, referring to the stretch of holes 15 through 17 at PGA National.