Putter fix sparks Brooks Koepka's second-round 66 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Koepka was dialled in for his opening nine, making three birdies in his first four holes and adding two more on Nos. 16 and 18 to shoot a 5-under 31. He stalled slightly after making the turn, making just one birdie on the par-4 4th and giving it back on No. 8 after his second shot “jumped” on him and ended up in a tricky spot in the back of the green.