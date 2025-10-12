Max Greyserman falls just short to Xander Schauffele for second consecutive runner-up at Baycurrent Classic
Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic
Written by Adam Stanley
Max Greyserman notched his fifth career runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR Sunday and was agonizingly close to giving himself a chance in a playoff.
Like, one-inch-away kind of close.
Greyserman, who was in the final group Sunday at the Baycurrent Classic for the second year in a row, very nearly holed his approach on the 72nd hole, which would have left him tied with Xander Schauffele at 19-under 265.
Alas, Greyserman just missed and tapped in for birdie and 18-under 266 after a final-round 6-under 65. It was a fine finish and some solid golf in tough conditions, but once again Greyserman left Japan without a trophy.
It’s no surprise, then, that there were some mixed emotions Sunday night.
Max Greyserman's 182-yard approach to 2 feet set up closing birdie at Baycurrent
“I could take this a few different ways. Another second would be one thought, disappointed would be another thought, but also on the flip side, I could say I played really well,” Greyserman said. “I shot 65 on Sunday when I was tied for the lead and in the last group, so a lot of good. It's like I don't really know how to feel because I'm obviously very disappointed, but it's the PGA TOUR, you need to play exceptional on a Sunday to win a golf tournament.
“I played great, but I just didn't play good enough.”
Greyserman was even par through five holes after going birdie-bogey-birdie on Nos. 2-4. He added two more birdies before making the turn and added two more circles on his scorecard on Nos. 12 and 13. Greyserman gave himself a few more chances late Sunday but couldn’t convert as Schauffele birdied three of his final five holes to pull away.
Max Greyserman sinks 20-foot birdie putt at Baycurrent
On the 18th, Greyserman knew he needed to hole his approach shot to force a playoff after Schauffele hit his approach onto the green some 35 feet away. He had 187 yards, but was playing more like 196 up the hill. The “juices were flowing,” he said, and he hit 7-iron – not a club he normally hits that far.
“With the pressure and all that excitement, the juices, I pulled off and hit a great shot and birdied the last hole, so that's a positive to take away,” Greyserman said.
A year ago in Japan, Greyserman lost to winner Nico Echavarria by one after Echavarria made birdie on two of his final three holes and Greyserman couldn’t make any birdies of his own down the stretch.
This time, he was happy to have made a birdie late and admitted he was happy enough with his play, just not the end result.
“I felt good today, felt calm. Obviously, you have nerves, I'm sure Xander had some nerves at times – highs, lows. But felt good to experience that,” Greyserman said. “Just continuing to put myself in those situations will pay off in the end at some point.”