Max Greyserman falls just short to Xander Schauffele for second consecutive runner-up at Baycurrent Classic

“I could take this a few different ways. Another second would be one thought, disappointed would be another thought, but also on the flip side, I could say I played really well,” Greyserman said. “I shot 65 on Sunday when I was tied for the lead and in the last group, so a lot of good. It's like I don't really know how to feel because I'm obviously very disappointed, but it's the PGA TOUR, you need to play exceptional on a Sunday to win a golf tournament.