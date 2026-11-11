Rolex continues multi-year partnership with PGA Tour as Official Timekeeper

“The PGA Tour and Rolex have been partners for nearly three decades, and we are proud to continue this tradition through this extended agreement,” said Dhruv Prasad, chief commercial officer of the PGA Tour. “Rolex has been a part of men’s professional golf since Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player first captivated fans of our game, and we are pleased to continue showcasing their iconic brand and its Testimonees on the PGA Tour to our fans around the world.”