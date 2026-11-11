Rolex continues multi-year partnership with PGA Tour as Official Timekeeper
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The PGA Tour and Rolex announced a multi-year renewal of their Official Marketing Partnership, extending the Swiss watchmaker’s position as Official Timekeeper of the PGA Tour. (Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour via Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and GENEVA, Switzerland – The PGA Tour and Rolex announced Wednesday a multi-year renewal of their Official Marketing Partnership, extending the Swiss watchmaker’s position as Official Timekeeper of the PGA Tour. A sponsor of the Tour since 2005, Rolex will continue to bring its hallmark precision, performance and heritage of excellence to professional golf's biggest stage.
The renewal continues a partnership that has been part of the Tour's most important moments for more than 20 seasons and reinforces Rolex's premier status within the PGA Tour ecosystem. Rolex has a tenured history of rewarding excellence in golf for nearly 60 years and has held a distinct position through some of the greatest moments in the game’s timeline.
Through this extension, which will cross 25 years of partnership:
- Rolex will continue its exclusive position as Official Timekeeper of the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas.
- Rolex will continue to be visible in the Tour's most important moments through on-site, in-broadcast, social and digital integrations and exposure.
- Rolex will continue to showcase the world-class competition on the PGA Tour by highlighting its Rolex Testimonees.
“The PGA Tour and Rolex have been partners for nearly three decades, and we are proud to continue this tradition through this extended agreement,” said Dhruv Prasad, chief commercial officer of the PGA Tour. “Rolex has been a part of men’s professional golf since Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player first captivated fans of our game, and we are pleased to continue showcasing their iconic brand and its Testimonees on the PGA Tour to our fans around the world.”
Rolex’s association with golf dates to 1967, when Palmer, joined by Nicklaus and Player, became the brand’s first golf Testimonees. Today, Rolex is associated with the game’s four men’s majors and five women’s majors and the principal professional tours, as well as many of its most decorated players, including Rolex Testimonees Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Jackson Koivun.
Rolex also maintains a longstanding relationship with the Presidents Cup, serving as Official Timekeeper since 2005 and a Global Partner since 2007.