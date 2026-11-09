Billy Martindale, former PGA Tour player and golf course designer, dies at 88

The native of Jacksonville, Texas, died Nov. 4 at age 88 from complications of a lung-related disease. Martindale claimed two other second-place finishes on Tour, always while wearing his trademark horn-rimmed glasses. At the 1965 Sahara Invitational in Las Vegas, Martindale shot the best closing-round score by any player that season, a 63, on the strength of birdies on eight of his final 11 holes, only to finish behind Billy Casper. His other runner-up performance of 1965 came at the Almaden Open, where he fell two strokes shy of winner Bobby Verwey. A year later, Martindale tied for third at the 1966 Thunderbird Invitation Classic after holding the 54-hole lead.