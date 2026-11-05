Jay Monahan reflects on tenure as PGA Tour commissioner, opens up about Framework Agreement, COVID-19, legacy

“When you were in the situation that we were in, you want to project strength, because you believe in what you're doing, you believe in what you represent, you believe in what the outcome is going to be, even though you don't have all the answers, even though you don't have all the information,” Monahan said. “This had been going on for a long period of time, and it's all I could think about. It was every waking hour – and I wasn't sleeping for an extended period of time – spent thinking about where we were, where we needed to get to, what I was hearing. So when that day happened, and when the subsequent days unfolded, it was pretty clear that I needed to focus on myself.”