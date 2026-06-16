USGA, The R&A, PGA TOUR and DP World Tour release joint statement on distance

Given these developments, The R&A and USGA will take the appropriate amount of time to assess a range of possible options and determine the path forward. Specifically, the governing bodies will work closely with key stakeholders – including the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and their respective members – to review, test and implement options that have a meaningful impact on distance at the elite level. These efforts will ensure the elite game does not become too one-dimensional while continuing to emphasize the importance of shotmaking. There will be no change to the ODS testing approach until January 2030 while these options are evaluated.