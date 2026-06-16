USGA, The R&A, PGA TOUR and DP World Tour release joint statement on distance
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A view of the Shinnecock Hills clubhouse, site of the 2026 U.S. Open. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Over the past eight years, the USGA and The R&A have raised concern about distance increases and the long-term consequences of failing to address this consistent trend.
Through a series of formal feedback processes and numerous individual stakeholder meetings, the governing bodies agreed on an across-the-game change in how golf balls are tested via the Overall Distance Standard (ODS).
Recently, two signiﬁcant developments have emerged in the efforts to address the impact of distance on the game:
- Feedback from the golf industry on the Notice and Comment related to the date of implementation of the updated ODS testing approach indicated that the majority support a single-date implementation (2030) versus a two-date, phased implementation (2028 and 2030).
- Constructive discussions between the governing bodies, PGA TOUR leadership, the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council (PAC), DP World Tour leadership and other stakeholders yielded three key outcomes: (a) recognition that distance continues to increase at the elite level; (b) a concern by the Tours that the updated ODS testing approach may not achieve the desired results; (c) a collective willingness to reconsider alternative approaches that may more materially impact the pace of future distance increases, while minimizing disruption to the overall golf market.
Given these developments, The R&A and USGA will take the appropriate amount of time to assess a range of possible options and determine the path forward. Specifically, the governing bodies will work closely with key stakeholders – including the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and their respective members – to review, test and implement options that have a meaningful impact on distance at the elite level. These efforts will ensure the elite game does not become too one-dimensional while continuing to emphasize the importance of shotmaking. There will be no change to the ODS testing approach until January 2030 while these options are evaluated.
The USGA, The R&A, PGA TOUR and DP World Tour are confident in the path forward and committed to working collaboratively, and with other key stakeholders, to ensure the long-term health of the game.