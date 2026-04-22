Barings named Official Wealth Management Sponsor, Global Partner of 2026 Presidents Cup
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Presidents Cup captains square off on Medinah Country Club’s short course, Camel Trail
CHARLOTTE, N.C., and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Barings, one of the world’s leading alternative investment managers, was announced Wednesday as the Official Wealth Management Sponsor and Global Partner of the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. This strategic partnership further positions Barings, a MassMutual company, as a trusted investment partner for wealth advisors and their clients, while raising awareness of the firm’s approach to delivering tailored investment solutions through discipline, resilience and a focus on the long term.
“As excitement builds for the upcoming Presidents Cup, we are thrilled to welcome Barings as a Global Partner for the PGA TOUR’s premier global event,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR EVP, Corporate Partnerships. “Barings shares in our commitment to excellence and innovation, and this new partnership will further elevate the Presidents Cup brand and its world-class experiences to new audiences.”
Sponsorship of the Presidents Cup showcases the combined strengths that Barings and MassMutual bring to the wealth market. With Barings’ deep investment expertise – and MassMutual’s scale, strength and 175-year history – this sponsorship reflects how these companies think, plan and invest to help their clients achieve their long-term goals.
“We are excited to sponsor the Presidents Cup, the PGA TOUR’s premier team competition, and to align our brand with an organization also known for competition at the highest levels through teamwork and trust,” said Mike Freno, chairman and CEO of Barings. “This partnership provides a powerful platform to increase our visibility as we continue to expand our relationships with wealth investors globally.”
The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup is set to be hosted in Chicago at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3, Sept. 22-27. For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.