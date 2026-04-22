Barings named Official Wealth Management Sponsor, Global Partner of 2026 Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C., and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Barings, one of the world’s leading alternative investment managers, was announced Wednesday as the Official Wealth Management Sponsor and Global Partner of the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. This strategic partnership further positions Barings, a MassMutual company, as a trusted investment partner for wealth advisors and their clients, while raising awareness of the firm’s approach to delivering tailored investment solutions through discipline, resilience and a focus on the long term.