Horses for Courses: Combo of Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Ryan Gerard offer plenty of upside at TPC Louisiana

Unlike other Horses for Courses pieces I’ve written this season, this one leans less on isolating specific traits for each player and more on a cumulative model. The first stat that stood out was Birdie or Better Percentage. It’s non-negotiable this week. Golfers must go low. Winning scores at this event have consistently been in the high 20-under range. Since the format change in 2017, the winning score has been 25 under or better in all but two editions: Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman won at 20 under in 2021, and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy at 22 under in 2018.