Odds Outlook: Fresh off win(s), Matt Fitzpatrick, brother Alex, favored at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Reigning champions Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak (+1800) both won for the first time on the PGA TOUR at TPC Louisiana in 2025. The pair produced the third-lowest winning total (28-under) in tournament history, which included rounds of 61 and 62 in Four-ball, to win by a shot. Although they did not threaten the record in either format, they posted 27-under-par after three rounds and led by three shots before hanging on to win on Sunday. Both players qualified for the 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake. This season, Griffin, who has made the cut in eight of 11 events, has not cracked the top 15. Novak, the hotter of the two players, earned T15 at the Valero Texas Open and T16 last week at the RBC Heritage on either side of a missed cut at his first Masters. Joining forces again might be the tonic to kick-start their respective seasons. The champions will not have to worry about analytics, golf balls or any other logistics, which come with a new partner.