TPC Sugarloaf’s Melissa Mason named TPC Network A. James Clark Employee of the Year
3 Min Read
Melissa Mason has been named the TPC Network's A. James Clark Employee of the Year. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – With nearly 2,000 employees in the TPC Network across the United States, Melissa Mason, food and beverage server at TPC Sugarloaf, has been named the 2025 recipient of the A. James Clark Award. Now in its 11th year, the annual award is given in recognition of an employee who upholds the values of the TPC Network and who exemplifies Mr. Clark’s same commitment, strong work ethic and inspirational leadership.
Mason has been a cornerstone of TPC Sugarloaf since the club opened in 1997, demonstrating steadfast dedication to the club and exceptional service. Approaching every interaction with care, professionalism and authenticity, Mason is a leader at TPC Sugarloaf and a trusted face to the members.
“Melissa is a true team player who leads by example," said Jarred Kimball, TPC Sugarloaf director of food and beverage. "Her dedication to service goes far beyond expectations, and she has an extraordinary ability to make every individual feel special, welcome and appreciated day in and day out. The level of care she provides to our members is nothing short of exceptional and her commitment to creating memorable experiences is evident in everything she does.”
Consistently recognized by members for going above and beyond, Mason sets a high bar for excellence and creates lasting impressions every day. Her passion, longevity and dedication to TPC Sugarloaf embody the values of the TPC Network and the spirit of the A. James Clark Award. Mason’s hard work and unwavering commitment have made a memorable impact on TPC Sugarloaf employees, members and guests alike.
Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Mason graduated from the University of Alabama and moved to Atlanta in 1996. Her contributions go beyond her professional responsibilities, where she is actively engaged in the Atlanta community, supporting local youth baseball leagues and the foundations of her favorite sports teams. She also participates in charity walks and helps pack supplies for food donations and sports clinics.
“Receiving this award means so much to me," said Mason. "TPC Sugarloaf has truly become a second home, and even after nearly 30 years, I’m still excited to come here each day, work with our amazing team and be a part of the members' lives for so many years. I’m deeply grateful to the TPC Network and the PGA TOUR for this honor, and to the incredible team here at TPC Sugarloaf. Together, we strive to provide exceptional service every day to make unforgettable experiences for our members and guests.”
The inaugural A. James Clark award was presented in 2015, with past recipients of the award including Jody Boudreau (TPC Sawgrass), Dulce Muniz (TPC Southwind), Maggie Peebles (TPC River’s Bend), Jose Murillo Rodriguez (TPC Deere Run), Noel Hall (TPC River Highlands), Robin Morello (TPC River Highlands), Alex Rodriguez (TPC Harding Park), Elizabeth (Beth) Stentiford (TPC Boston), Misty Kadel (TPC Summerlin) and Danny Caldera (TPC Summerlin).
Each TPC club submits one nomination, with all nominees recognized on the A. James Clark plaque at each of their respective clubs. The overall winner is honored on the permanent plaque located at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. Mason will be recognized with a plaque and donation to the charity of her choice, Atlanta Community Food Bank.