TPC Sugarloaf’s Melissa Mason named TPC Network A. James Clark Employee of the Year

“Receiving this award means so much to me," said Mason. "TPC Sugarloaf has truly become a second home, and even after nearly 30 years, I’m still excited to come here each day, work with our amazing team and be a part of the members' lives for so many years. I’m deeply grateful to the TPC Network and the PGA TOUR for this honor, and to the incredible team here at TPC Sugarloaf. Together, we strive to provide exceptional service every day to make unforgettable experiences for our members and guests.”