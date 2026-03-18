PGA TOUR, Qualtrics announce expanded relationship to enhance fan experiences
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(Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
Qualtrics becomes Official Tool of “Voice of the Gallery,” part of the Fan Forward initiative
Written by Staff
Qualtrics becomes Official Tool of “Voice of the Gallery,” part of the Fan Forward initiative
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and PROVO, Utah – The PGA TOUR on Wednesday named Qualtrics the official tool of its new “Voice of the Gallery” program, part of the TOUR’s Fan Forward initiative designed to elevate fan experiences across PGA TOUR events by understanding and acting on their needs.
The PGA TOUR launched the Voice of the Gallery program, powered by Qualtrics, to capture insights into the on-site experience from fans attending PGA TOUR events in post-round feedback. Results are shared with executive and tournament leadership to drive improvements at individual events and identify trendlines across the TOUR schedule.
The TOUR welcomes hundreds of thousands of fans each year, and Qualtrics powers the collection and analysis of their real-time feedback to better inform improvements to the on-site fan experience, player engagement initiatives and internal culture programs. As part of the Fan Forward initiative, Qualtrics enables event staff to identify and address challenges while fans are still on site, creating a more engaging and responsive experience at all PGA TOUR events.
As an example, during the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, fan feedback through the program translated directly into real-time action, with guest input highlighting the need for enhanced bar staffing at certain areas, with additional support added in response. Later in the week, feedback on reduced concessions near the 17th hole resulted in added inventory and expanded staffing at the high-traffic location, ensuring fans had ample amenities as they followed the action.
The expanded program builds on the multi-year relationship between Qualtrics and the PGA TOUR. Qualtrics serves as a key platform for PGA TOUR members to provide direct feedback on event operations, course conditions and broader membership topics throughout the year. From weekly surveys to the end-of-year player membership questionnaire, insights gathered through Qualtrics help the player relations team better understand what matters most to players and continue to evolve the TOUR experience.
“Listening to our fans and players is essential to how we continue to evolve and elevate the PGA TOUR experience,” said Andy Weitz, PGA TOUR chief marketing officer. “Qualtrics provides the tools and insights the TOUR needs to ask the right questions, understand what matters most and respond quickly with meaningful solutions. We’re excited to expand our partnership with Qualtrics as we continue to put Fan Forward insights at the center of our decision-making.”
“The PGA TOUR understands that great fan experiences are built by a deep understanding of what fans and players need, and acting on it when and where it matters most,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics president of products, UX, engineering and security. “With Qualtrics, the TOUR captures insights at scale and understands them in context to deliver great fan experiences that create lasting relationships that grow the game for generations to come.”