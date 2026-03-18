PGA TOUR, Qualtrics announce expanded relationship to enhance fan experiences

“Listening to our fans and players is essential to how we continue to evolve and elevate the PGA TOUR experience,” said Andy Weitz, PGA TOUR chief marketing officer. “Qualtrics provides the tools and insights the TOUR needs to ask the right questions, understand what matters most and respond quickly with meaningful solutions. We’re excited to expand our partnership with Qualtrics as we continue to put Fan Forward insights at the center of our decision-making.”