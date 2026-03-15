Q&A: NCPG highlights importance of Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Maurer: PGAM is one of NCPG’s most important initiatives because awareness of gambling addiction remains low, and many people don’t recognize the signs of a problem or know how to get help. The campaign helps bring attention to gambling-related harm and ensures people know about prevention, treatment, and recovery resources. PGAM is intentionally timed to align with the NCAA basketball tournament, when there is an increased focus and conversations about gambling, even long before sports betting was widely legalized. By meeting people in that moment, PGAM can help spark conversations, reduce the stigma of addiction and remind people that help is available and recovery is possible.