Expert Picks: Valspar Championship
2 Min Read
Brooks Koepka hits 91-yard approach to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 1 at THE PLAYERS
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Brooks Koepka, Top 10 (+315): Koepka still feels like a high-volatility option for fantasy, but there’s no denying his upside after solid performances at PGA National and TPC Sawgrass. His last trip to Innisbrook ended with a T12 result and a final-round 65.
- Adam Hadwin, Top Canadian (+850): Taking a flier on the 2017 champ, who has three other finishes of T12 or better, as Hadwin needs a big week to boost his chances for 2027 status after losing his card last year.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Corey Conners, End of Round 1, Top 10 (+500): In a season where consistency throughout four rounds has been an issue, he has proven he can randomly go low. Conners has played well on Thursday the last two weeks. All you need is one day.
- Brooks Koepka, Jacob Bridgeman, Viktor Hovland, Top 20 parlay (+1100): They’re all on my fantasy team for a reason. With each of them at plus odds for this market, I think they all play decent enough. All you need is decent.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Lee Hodges, Top 20 (+315): Hodges darted to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass before fading on the weekend, but still gained over five strokes off the tee and putting. Third in the field in the TOUR’s Course Fit tool this week.
- Jacob Bridgeman, Winner without M. Fitzpatrick, X. Schauffele, V. Hovland, J. Thomas, A. Bhatia (+1800): Already building up with Bridgeman so let’s double down here. He proved over the last two weeks that his game travels coast-to-coast just fine. Getting 18/1 without basically all the top dogs is a ticket I’m clamoring for.
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Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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