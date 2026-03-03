PGA TOUR, Supergoop! announce multi-year partnership
2 Min Read
Supergoop! welcomes 13-time PGA TOUR winner and fan favorite Justin Rose as brand ambassador. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Supergoop! named Official Suncare of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions; Justin Rose joins as Brand Ambassador.
Written by Staff
Supergoop! named Official Suncare of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions; Justin Rose joins as Brand Ambassador.
NEW YORK and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and Supergoop!, the SPF-first skincare brand known for feel-good, high-performance sunscreen formulas designed for everyday wear, announced today a multi-year partnership naming the brand as the Official Suncare of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The partnership unites two brands rooted in performance as they connect with millions of fans both on the course and in the stands.
The agreement, which runs through 2030, will see Supergoop! activate across the PGA TOUR landscape, including on PGA TOUR digital and social platforms, with the partnership underscoring the importance of effortless, high-performance sun protection as part of every player and fan’s routine. Fans can experience Supergoop! products at select TPC Network Properties, PGA TOUR Tournament Fan Shops and at key events throughout the PGA TOUR season through Supergoop!’s Reapplication Station, which makes its debut at the PGA TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship presented by Proud Partners Morgan Stanley, Comcast Business and Optum, March 10-15 at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
“Many PGA TOUR players have turned to Supergoop! to protect them on the course, and we are pleased to further introduce their beloved products to our fans through this new partnership,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “Whether fans are watching the best players compete or stepping onto the course themselves, sun protection is a key aspect of our sport, and the PGA TOUR is proud to partner with Supergoop! to ensure all of our fans are protected.”
“This partnership brings our mission to life on one of the world’s most visible outdoor stages,” said Melis del Rey, CEO of Supergoop!. “Golf is a sport defined by extended time spent outdoors and a strong focus on performance, which mirrors how we believe SPF should show up in people’s everyday lives. We’re excited to support PGA TOUR players and fans with sweat-resistant and convenient SPF that feels incredible and performs wherever the day takes them.”
As part of the partnership, Supergoop! also welcomes 13-time PGA TOUR winner and fan favorite Justin Rose as brand ambassador. Rose’s use of Supergoop! sunscreen will be featured in digital and social content throughout the PGA TOUR season, highlighting how he seamlessly integrates the brand into his daily routine while inspiring fans to make SPF a natural part of their own, both on and off the course. The collaboration reinforces sun protection as an essential part of performance preparation.
“I’m excited to partner with Supergoop!, a brand that prioritizes sun protection and performance," said Rose. "Spending hours on the course means sun protection is nonnegotiable for me. These products fit seamlessly into my routine — they feel great on my skin and perform when I need them most.”
Fans can also discover and experience Supergoop! products online at supergoop.com. Additional content and behind-the-scenes moments from the partnership will be shared across Supergoop! and PGA TOUR social channels throughout the year.