PGA TOUR, Supergoop! announce multi-year partnership

“Many PGA TOUR players have turned to Supergoop! to protect them on the course, and we are pleased to further introduce their beloved products to our fans through this new partnership,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “Whether fans are watching the best players compete or stepping onto the course themselves, sun protection is a key aspect of our sport, and the PGA TOUR is proud to partner with Supergoop! to ensure all of our fans are protected.”