Sweetwater Country Club joins TPC Network portfolio, renamed TPC Houston
Written by Staff
Joins TPC San Antonio, TPC Craig Ranch and TPC Las Colinas as the fourth TPC property in Texas
HOUSTON and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR’s TPC Network announced Monday that Sweetwater Country Club has been named the 31st property in the company’s network of premier golf facilities, to be renamed TPC Houston.
The club becomes the fourth TPC property in the state of Texas, joining TPC Craig Ranch, TPC Las Colinas and TPC San Antonio. As a licensed property, ownership and operations of TPC Houston will remain with affiliates of Sculptor Real Estate and Juniper Golf Properties, while Encore Leisure Group will continue managing the club.
Later this month, TPC Houston will be one of five sites hosting PGA TOUR Americas Q-School on March 24-27.
“We are excited to welcome this wonderful facility as a licensed property into our portfolio as we further expand our premier TPC brand in Texas,” said Vic Aliprando, senior vice president of TPC Network Operations. “We look forward to working closely with the team to support their goals, enhance the member experience and elevate the club to new heights.”
Originally envisioned as a home for the Ladies Professional Golf Association, the Roger Packard-designed course opened in 1982. Shortly after opening, the course hosted the LPGA Hall of Fame Golf Classic, where LPGA legends Nancy Lopez and Amy Alcott were crowned champions. The club served as the corporate office for the LPGA and the home of the LPGA Hall of Fame during that time.
Located on the outskirts of Houston, the course has grown into a premier private club community, featuring championship golf, top-tier racquet facilities and a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere. A 36-hole property, the Pecan and Cypress Courses showcase classic Texas golf with wide fairways, strategic water hazards and tree-lined layouts that play through the natural coastal prairie landscape and offer a diverse challenge to all golfers.
“When we acquired Sweetwater Country Club in 2024, we saw the opportunity to elevate one of Houston’s premier clubs to an even higher standard,” said Steven Orbuch, president and founder of Sculptor Real Estate. “Our affiliation with the TPC Network is a testament to how exceptional Sweetwater is — both to its members and to the broader golf community.”
Beyond the golf course, the club offers an array of amenities designed for both recreation and relaxation. Members can enjoy expansive indoor and outdoor tennis and pickleball facilities, a resort-style pool complex including an indoor lap pool, world-class fitness and wellness amenities, and dynamic dining and social spaces designed for year-round family living.
Juniper Golf Properties is a boutique golf investment and operating company with ownership in eight public and private golf courses in the southwest. Founded in 2024 by Dale Folmar and Jacques James, Encore Leisure Group manages 16 properties in Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Massachusetts.
By joining the TPC Network, TPC Houston members will have access to the TPC Passport program that offers exclusive access to premier golf experiences across the TPC Network and reciprocal privileges at participating clubs, including TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale and TPC Harding Park.