Cleveland Clinic, PGA TOUR launch long-term partnership focused on player health, performance and longevity
3 Min Read
Cleveland Clinic and PGA TOUR launch long-term partnership focused on player health, performance and longevity. (Getty Images)
First-of-its-kind partnership will bring Cleveland Clinic’s innovative health and wellness strategies to TOUR events
Written by Staff
CLEVELAND and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR has named Cleveland Clinic as the Official Healthcare Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. As part of this multi-year partnership, which runs through 2032, Cleveland Clinic will care for players across the global PGA TOUR landscape through innovative on-site and off-site health and wellness services and serve as the PGA TOUR’s performance partner.
Beginning this season, Cleveland Clinic clinicians and performance experts will be integrated into the PGA TOUR’s Player Performance Center, which travels with the TOUR throughout the year. This first-of-its-kind program will deliver seamless connectivity and consistent care across multiple facets of the PGA TOUR and will provide a variety of essential medical services to help TOUR players perform at their best. Together, Cleveland Clinic and the PGA TOUR will help shape the athlete of the future by elevating performance, establishing long-term health strategies and leveraging research and data-driven insights to fuel continuous improvement and player longevity.
“The PGA TOUR is thrilled to welcome Cleveland Clinic as an official partner, and we look forward to introducing their world-class care and facilities to our PGA TOUR members and fans,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships. “Cleveland Clinic has been at the forefront of modern medicine and specialized care for more than a century now, and we are proud to help innovate alongside them through this new partnership as we promote their exceptional services to our fans, players and partners.”
Added Andy Levinson, PGA TOUR senior vice president, Tournament Administration: “With an unmatched reputation for quality, compassionate care and life-changing research, Cleveland Clinic makes for the ideal addition to the PGA TOUR’s Player Performance Center. It is always exciting to bring on a partner that shares in our values and care for others, and the PGA TOUR is eager to begin this partnership by offering their world-class services to our membership.”
Cleveland Clinic’s expertise in orthopaedics, sports medicine, cardiology, neurology, dermatology and performance science meets the unique demands of professional golfers. Its multidisciplinary sports medicine program supports athletes at every stage, from injury prevention and diagnosis to rehabilitation and performance optimization. Through this partnership, TOUR players will gain enhanced access to specialized clinicians and evidence-informed performance tools that support sustained competitive success. By combining Cleveland Clinic’s clinical strengths with the PGA TOUR’s high-performance environment, the partnership reinforces the TOUR’s commitment to a healthier, more sustainable future for its athletes.
“We have a remarkable opportunity to bring Cleveland Clinic’s expertise directly to the athletes who already push the limits of human performance,” said CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair of Cleveland Clinic. “Our teams will deliver integrated multi-disciplinary and performance-focused care that supports player longevity, resilience and recovery. This partnership allows us to apply leading-edge insights, elevate wellness across the TOUR, and advance our shared commitment to helping individuals perform at their highest potential on and off the course.”
This partnership will leverage the capabilities of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center. Set to open in 2027, this 210,000-square-foot facility will offer comprehensive care for the general public and athletes of all levels, providing access to advanced testing, high-tech training equipment and collaborative clinical teams spanning orthopaedic surgery, sports medicine, cardiology, pulmonology, neurology, nutrition, psychology, genetics and more. Utilizing extensive data from key partnerships and Cleveland Clinic’s global footprint, the center will apply sophisticated analytics and artificial intelligence to better understand the factors that drive human performance, supporting athletes’ physical and mental readiness.
The original PGA TOUR Player Performance Centers were unveiled in 1985 under the direction of former Commissioner Deane Beman and were replaced and updated periodically in the years that followed. The most recent and substantial updates to the Player Performance Center came in 2019, when two new state-of-the-art mobile fitness and therapy centers were added that increased space in each facility to nearly 1,000 square feet to allow for a wider variety of equipment and functional movement exercise. These facilities travel to more than 60 events annually across the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, covering more than 24,000 miles. In addition, TOUR members also have access to a 900-square-foot recovery center.