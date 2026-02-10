Cleveland Clinic, PGA TOUR launch long-term partnership focused on player health, performance and longevity

The original PGA TOUR Player Performance Centers were unveiled in 1985 under the direction of former Commissioner Deane Beman and were replaced and updated periodically in the years that followed. The most recent and substantial updates to the Player Performance Center came in 2019, when two new state-of-the-art mobile fitness and therapy centers were added that increased space in each facility to nearly 1,000 square feet to allow for a wider variety of equipment and functional movement exercise. These facilities travel to more than 60 events annually across the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, covering more than 24,000 miles. In addition, TOUR members also have access to a 900-square-foot recovery center.