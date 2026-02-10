PGA TOUR University announces Huntington Bank as official sponsor

“PGA TOUR University has created a seamless system for identifying and transitioning top college golf talent into the PGA TOUR ecosystem, and partnering with Huntington Bank gives us the opportunity to further exemplify that mission through spotlighting the future stars of the game,” said Alex Baldwin, who oversees PGA TOUR Pathways, which includes PGA TOUR University and the TOUR’s other pathways properties. “Huntington Bank’s vision to invest in people and potential perfectly fits with the priorities of PGA TOUR University, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with them as an Official Sponsor.”