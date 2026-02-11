Pathway to Progression announces 2026 Underclass Elite Ranking

The Underclass Elite Showcase will comprise the top 15 players in the Underclass Elite Ranking, plus three exemptions to players registered in the rankings who participated in the Pathway to Progression Junior Development Program. The 54-hole event will be played July 13-16 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The top five finishers of the event will receive an invitation to the Underclass Elite Performance Center Experience at the TPC Sawgrass Performance Center in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.