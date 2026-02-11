Pathway to Progression announces 2026 Underclass Elite Ranking
2 Min Read
University of Nebraska junior Rudy Sautron earns the top spot in the Underclass Elite Ranking. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Unveils new Underclass Elite Showcase for the top 15 in the final ranking
Written by Staff
Unveils new Underclass Elite Showcase for the top 15 in the final ranking
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR unveiled on Wednesday the updated standings of the Underclass Elite Ranking, with University of Nebraska junior Rudy Sautron in the top spot.
The Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Ranking is a new enhancement within the PGA TOUR Player Development program, designed to evaluate and recognize the top emerging collegiate golfers, highlighting a diverse group of elite underclass athletes – predominantly Black players – from across the country. It supports players who are in their freshman, sophomore and junior years.
The program, which runs through the completion of the NCAA conference championships, provides early access to developmental and competitive resources, helping to build a stronger, more prepared pipeline of talent for professional golf, with top-ranked players receiving invites to high-level amateur events and performance experiences.
“The Underclass Elite Ranking is a critical lever in strengthening the Pathway to Progression program and provides further affirmation of the TOUR’s commitment to broadening representation across professional golf,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA TOUR Vice President, Player Development.
Sautron has maintained the top spot since the initial ranking was released in November of 2025. Argyle Downes from Rutgers University is currently ranked second, with Sascha Robinson from Florida A&M University in third. Roman Solomon from the University of South Florida and Jayden Lizama from Gonzaga University – both members of the Junior Development Program in high school – round out the top five, respectively.
The top player in the final ranking receives an exemption into The Monroe Invitational, an elite summer amateur event held annually at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York. The second- and third-ranked players in the final standings both receive exemptions into The Thunderbolt amateur tournament, with the top 15 players receiving invitations to participate in the Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Showcase.
The Underclass Elite Showcase will comprise the top 15 players in the Underclass Elite Ranking, plus three exemptions to players registered in the rankings who participated in the Pathway to Progression Junior Development Program. The 54-hole event will be played July 13-16 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The top five finishers of the event will receive an invitation to the Underclass Elite Performance Center Experience at the TPC Sawgrass Performance Center in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The Underclass Elite Ranking utilizes the Clippd platform to rank eligible golfers via the Average Strokes Gained formula.