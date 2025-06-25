Genesis named first Global Official Vehicle of PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions
Genesis has been named the first Global Official Vehicle of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Genesis becomes Official Vehicle and an Official Mobility Sponsor of the PGA TOUR, and inaugural sponsor of the PGA TOUR World Feed as part of Global Official Marketing Partnership launch
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and SEOUL, Korea – The PGA TOUR and Genesis announced Wednesday a new Global Official Marketing Partnership, naming the luxury vehicle brand the first global Official Vehicle of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions through 2030. The brand is also named an Official Mobility Partner of the PGA TOUR, signaling an expanded collaboration that reflects Hyundai Motor Group’s broader vision and growing global footprint.
As part of launching the multi-year agreement, Genesis also becomes the first sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s World Feed, a milestone underscoring the brand’s global presence. The World Feed debuted earlier this year to deliver unprecedented, exclusive content to professional golf fans across the globe. In addition, Genesis will be prominently featured through dynamic, year-round content and immersive on-site activations at select tournaments, further establishing its position as a leader in the automotive industry and deepening its connection with the professional golf community.
The PGA TOUR and Genesis are celebrating their expanded partnership with the debut of "Driven" — a special network program offering fans an exclusive look at the partnership’s impact on golf. From spotlighting tournaments, players and local communities to enhancing the sport’s global broadcast presence, "Driven" highlights the ways Genesis is shaping the future of golf while elevating the player, caddie and fan experience around the globe. The program debuts ahead of the third round of the Rocket Classic Saturday, June 28, at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with additional distribution across PGA TOUR social and FAST channels.
“We are honored to launch this expanded global official marketing partnership with Genesis as the PGA TOUR’s first global Official Vehicle, a complement to its title sponsorship of two proud legacy events in professional golf in The Genesis Invitational and the Genesis Scottish Open,” said Rick Anderson, PGA TOUR chief commercial officer. “The PGA TOUR’s World Feed is ushering in the next era of golf media with the support of a steadfast global partner in Genesis, which shares in our desire to more deeply chronicle the stories of our international athletes. We’re grateful for Genesis’ ongoing commitment to the game of golf and are excited to continue building upon our decade-long partnership in the years ahead.”
“Genesis is honored to become the first-ever global official vehicle sponsor of the PGA TOUR. This milestone reflects the deep trust and shared vision between our two organizations, built over years of partnership. Together, we are committed to delivering excellence — whether through enhancing the experience for players, caddies, and fans, or supporting meaningful initiatives like California Rises,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Genesis. “We’re excited to expand our global reach through the PGA TOUR World Feed and continue making a positive impact in the golf community and beyond.”
The World Feed — originating from PGA TOUR Studios, the TOUR’s newly opened content facility — is produced and curated exclusively for international media partners and their viewers, with weekly on-site commentators, a customized graphics package and up to six dedicated cameras at FedExCup events focused on international players.
The live telecast — which formally launched in March at THE PLAYERS Championship — is the first step toward producing localized live feeds curated exclusively for international media partners and their viewers and a major step toward enhancing the international fan experience. The World Feed continues this week at Detroit Golf Club and the Rocket Classic.
The PGA TOUR and Genesis have been partners since 2015, when the luxury automotive brand first signed on as an Official Sponsor of the Presidents Cup in South Korea and later the title sponsor of the historic Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, one of the TOUR’s longest running events. Genesis has been sponsoring the event since 2017, shortly after the launch of the Genesis brand in the U.S. market. Following several successful seasons operating the tournament alongside Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation, Genesis added to its portfolio title sponsorship of the Genesis Scottish Open starting in 2022, the first co-sanctioned event by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. The brand is also a founding partner and official automotive partner of TGL, the Official Automobile Sponsor of numerous Presidents Cups and title sponsor of the Genesis Championship, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the KPGA TOUR.