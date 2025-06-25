Genesis named first Global Official Vehicle of PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions

The PGA TOUR and Genesis have been partners since 2015, when the luxury automotive brand first signed on as an Official Sponsor of the Presidents Cup in South Korea and later the title sponsor of the historic Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, one of the TOUR’s longest running events. Genesis has been sponsoring the event since 2017, shortly after the launch of the Genesis brand in the U.S. market. Following several successful seasons operating the tournament alongside Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation, Genesis added to its portfolio title sponsorship of the Genesis Scottish Open starting in 2022, the first co-sanctioned event by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. The brand is also a founding partner and official automotive partner of TGL, the Official Automobile Sponsor of numerous Presidents Cups and title sponsor of the Genesis Championship, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the KPGA TOUR.