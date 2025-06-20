New $10M grant from Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation deepens relationship between First Tee, PGA TOUR Superstore
Support from Blank’s family foundation and PGA TOUR Superstore has helped fuel the growth of First Tee’s character-building programs across the country. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)
Since 1999, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has contributed more than $25M to First Tee
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and ATLANTA – Youth development organization First Tee announced Friday a landmark $10 million grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, which will significantly enhance its impact through First Tee Chapters in PGA TOUR Superstore markets across the country. The gift marks a milestone in the ongoing relationship between the two organizations, which began more than 25 years ago with an investment in First Tee – Metro Atlanta. With the growing popularity of youth golf – 3.7 million juniors hit the links in 2024, according to the National Golf Foundation – this grant helps ensure that youth from all backgrounds have access to the sport and its inherent values.
Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman of the Blank Family of Businesses and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, joined First Tee as a National Trustee in 2011. Since then, support from Blank’s PGA TOUR Superstore and family foundation has helped fuel the growth of First Tee’s character-building programs across the country, which now reach more than three million youth annually on golf courses, schools and community centers. The new grant will help First Tee reach more youth across the U.S. and strengthen First Tee’s curriculum for teenage participants.
“Junior golf is the fastest-growing segment of the sport, and that’s no coincidence. It’s a testament to the power of First Tee, which has made the game more accessible and enjoyable for young people, helping them experience golf in new and fun ways,” said Arthur Blank, owner and chairman, Blank Family of Businesses. “The innovative and engaging experiences that First Tee provides help kids build self-confidence and inner strength, qualities that will serve them throughout their lives. We’re proud of our deep partnership with the First Tee and are committed to the purposeful impact sports can have in developing and supporting youth.”
“We are grateful to Mr. Blank and his family of businesses for their continued support of First Tee,” said Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR commissioner and chair of First Tee Board of Governors. “Arthur’s vision and commitment reflect a deep understanding that investing in First Tee is truly an investment in the future. Through this transformative gift, Arthur is helping open doors for young people nationwide – empowering them to grow as golfers and as people.”
The new grant extends programming established by a $9.5 million grant in 2020 and will support First Tee’s efforts to keep teens engaged with the organization, where they have access to safe spaces, educational opportunities and positive role models during a traditionally challenging time in adolescence. The grant will be deployed in several ways:
- Chapter grants: First Tee Chapters in PGA TOUR Superstore markets will receive grants to support youth in developing life and golf skills. To date, grants have impacted 50 First Tee chapters across the country, a number that will grow as PGA TOUR Superstore’s footprint continues to expand.
- Leadership series: PGA TOUR Superstore general managers across the country lead a five-week, in-store leadership series in partnership with First Tee designed to help teens uncover their strengths and personal values and explore potential career opportunities. The program was offered at 44 PGA TOUR Superstore locations in 2024 and plans to expand to 70 by 2029.
- Leadership summit: Each summer since 2021, Arthur Blank’s West Creek Ranch in Emigrant, Montana, has welcomed 40 First Tee teens for an unforgettable experience where they grow as leaders by taking on new challenges – like whitewater rafting, ropes courses and horseback riding – and learn about the power of building authentic relationships.
"This incredible partnership with the Blank Family of Businesses reflects our shared commitment to using golf as a vehicle for positive youth development," said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee. "We are grateful to Arthur Blank, who has been a longtime, committed supporter of First Tee. This transformative investment will allow us to introduce more youth to golf, keep them engaged with First Tee and teach them essential life skills like leadership and teamwork.”
This week, the Blank Family of Businesses welcomed 48 First Tee teens from across the country to Atlanta, where they learned about what it takes to lead a successful organization. The week-long program included visits to PGA TOUR Superstore headquarters, the Atlanta United training ground, the Atlanta Falcons practice facility and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, where the new grant will be officially celebrated Friday afternoon with a check presentation and remarks from the foundation’s president, Fay Twersky, and managing director, Youth Development, Daniel Shoy Jr., PGA TOUR Superstore’s vice president, Partnerships & Community Relations Ralph Stokes and First Tee’s senior director, Philanthropy, Amanda Zedrick.
First Tee's evidence-based program combines golf instruction with a life skills curriculum, reaching youth ages 7-18 at golf courses, schools and community centers across the globe. The organization impacts more than three million young people annually.
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has contributed more than $25 million to First Tee. In 2022, First Tee presented Arthur Blank with its Founders Award, for his generous support of the organization.
For more information on First Tee, visit www.firsttee.org.