TPC Harding Park celebrates 100th anniversary
5 Min Read
History at TPC Harding Park
First opened in 1925, TPC Harding Park joined the TPC Network in 2010; centennial celebration to be held on July 18
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As TPC Harding Park celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025, the club has announced a centennial celebration for July 18, along with activations at the course throughout the year.
Named after U.S. President Warren Harding, an avid golfer, Harding Park Golf Course opened on July 18, 1925, along the shores of Lake Merced, California, in San Francisco’s southwest corner. The only city-owned public course in the PGA TOUR’s TPC Network, TPC Harding Park features 27 holes of championship golf and has a rich and storied history, including hosting the 2020 PGA Championship, won by Collin Morikawa, as well as the 2009 Presidents Cup, where the United States Team beat the International Team, 19.5 to 14.5.
TPC Harding Park is part of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department’s legacy of accessible, high-quality public recreation. As a municipal facility, it serves both the local community and visitors from around the world. Through decades of memorable moments, Harding Park has crowned some of golf’s greatest champions, including legends like Billy Casper, Byron Nelson, Gary Player, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.
At the centennial celebration on July 18, the first 200 golfers will receive a limited-edition centennial print by artist Lee Wybranski, a custom centennial challenge coin made from a storm-fallen cypress tree from Harding Park and all golfers will be entered into closest to the pin contests on each par 3, with prizes awarded to the winners. Golfers can book their tee time for July 18 here.
“Celebrating 100 years of Harding Park is a remarkable milestone and a testament to the rich history, enduring traditions and resilience of this course and surrounding community,” said Tom Smith, TPC Harding Park general manager. “Through every chapter, TPC Harding Park has remained a special place for golfers of all generations, and we’re honored to carry that legacy forward into the next century.”
Opened in 1925, William Watson and Sam Whiting designed the initial 18-hole, 163-acre course. The duo also designed the nearby Lake Course at The Olympic Club. Harding Park began hosting major amateur tournaments soon after opening, most notably the 1937 and 1956 U.S. Public Links Championships and the San Francisco City Championship beginning in 1925, one of the oldest consecutively played golf competitions in the world.
In 1944, Harding Park began hosting PGA TOUR events with the San Francisco Open. Shortly after, the facility established itself as one of the top golf courses on the West Coast. The course became a regular stop on the PGA TOUR, hosting the Lucky International Open in the 1960s that saw players like Casper, Player, Gene Littler and Chi-Chi Rodriguez be crowned winners in San Fransico.
Following a period of budgetary constraints, the course experienced a decline in conditions at the turn of the century, being temporarily repurposed as a parking lot during the 1998 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club.
In 2002, a comprehensive renovation began to restore the course to its past glory. Sandy Tatum, former USGA president and California native, was instrumental in the revitalization of Harding Park. Tatum’s vision helped secure the political and financial backing needed to restore the municipal course. The effort was made possible through a public-private partnership between the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, the PGA TOUR, and local civic leaders. The project preserved the character and integrity of the original layout while incorporating modern design elements and infrastructure to accommodate today’s players. Additional ADA improvements, funded by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, were completed in 2025 to enhance accessibility for all visitors.
TPC Harding Park - No. 18
“Looking back, I’m so glad Sandy Tatum convinced me to get the TOUR involved. To see a historic course reclaim its former glory and become part of the TPC Network was such a satisfying result,” said former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem. “Then to bring world-class tournaments to TPC Harding Park, allowing Bay Area golf fans the opportunity to see the game’s best players on a legendary venue, just reinforced Sandy’s commitment and his vision of what the course could be.”
Since the renovation, the course has returned to prominence as a premier championship venue, hosting several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events, including the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship, Presidents Cup, Charles Schwab Cup Championship and WGC-Cadillac Match Play. TPC Harding Park joined the TPC Network in 2010, becoming the only municipal course in the network. This resurgence culminated in the 2020 PGA Championship—the first major ever held at a TPC Network course and only the fifth municipal course to host a major in more than 120 years of American championship golf.
The course also includes the Fleming 9, a scenic nine-hole layout named in honor of former city golf caretaker Jack Fleming. Added in 1961, the course runs along the interior of the Harding Park course and serves as the home of First Tee – San Francisco.
The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department helps ensure this world-class venue remains accessible to San Franciscans through policies such as discounted resident rates and inclusive public programming.
“With its serene landscape and sweeping views of Lake Merced, TPC Harding Park has long stood as one of San Francisco’s most treasured golf courses—a place where seniors, youth and neighborhood players share the fairways with the legends of the game,” said Phil Ginsburg, San Francisco Rec and Park general manager. “What makes Harding Park truly special is its ability to balance world-class quality with public accessibility, offering an exceptional experience at municipal golf course rates. As we celebrate this centennial milestone, we look forward to seeing this iconic course continue to flourish and inspire generations of golfers to come.”
As part of TPC Harding Park’s centennial year, the rich legacy has been brought to life throughout the Sandy Tatum Clubhouse. Visitors can experience a dynamic journey through time with thoughtfully curated displays and storytelling woven into every corner of the main floor.
Harding Park’s Wall of Honor recognizes 40 individuals who have made a lasting impact on Harding Park. Multiple display cases feature rare memorabilia and artifacts—from a vest worn during the 2009 Presidents Cup to trophies and items connected to President Warren G. Harding. Informative wall panels trace the course’s evolution—from its original land plans to the architects behind its design, to pivotal moments across its 100-year history.