TPC Harding Park celebrates 100th anniversary

In 2002, a comprehensive renovation began to restore the course to its past glory. Sandy Tatum, former USGA president and California native, was instrumental in the revitalization of Harding Park. Tatum’s vision helped secure the political and financial backing needed to restore the municipal course. The effort was made possible through a public-private partnership between the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, the PGA TOUR, and local civic leaders. The project preserved the character and integrity of the original layout while incorporating modern design elements and infrastructure to accommodate today’s players. Additional ADA improvements, funded by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, were completed in 2025 to enhance accessibility for all visitors.