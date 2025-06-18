AT&T extends sponsorship of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in multi-year agreement

"At AT&T, we are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the PGA TOUR, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Pebble Beach Company as the title sponsor of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am,” said John Stankey, chairman and CEO of AT&T. “For four decades, this tournament has been a cornerstone of our commitment to excellence and community impact, blending the beauty of golf with a purpose that extends far beyond the course. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans, players, and the communities we serve, in one of golf’s most iconic tournaments, played on one of the world’s best courses.”