AT&T extends sponsorship of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in multi-year agreement
4 Min Read
EVERY shot from Rory McIlroy's win at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PGA TOUR’s longest-running title sponsor continues support of historic event, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Pebble Beach Company
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR, AT&T, Inc., Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Pebble Beach Company jointly announced Wednesday that AT&T has renewed its longtime sponsorship of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
A Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule, AT&T has sponsored the tournament since 1986, making it the PGA TOUR’s longest-running continuous title sponsor. The 2025 tournament, won by Rory McIlroy, marked the telecommunications company’s 40th consecutive year sponsoring the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Next year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, and will be broadcast on CBS/Paramount+, GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, Sirius XM and distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed. The 2026 tournament marks the 80th all-time playing of the event.
“We are honored to extend with our longest-running title sponsor in AT&T, a committed supporter of Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Pebble Beach Company for four decades,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “A legacy event on our PGA TOUR schedule, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am holds a special place in the hearts of golf fans everywhere, and we are delighted to see this historic championship retain its association with AT&T.”
"At AT&T, we are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the PGA TOUR, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Pebble Beach Company as the title sponsor of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am,” said John Stankey, chairman and CEO of AT&T. “For four decades, this tournament has been a cornerstone of our commitment to excellence and community impact, blending the beauty of golf with a purpose that extends far beyond the course. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans, players, and the communities we serve, in one of golf’s most iconic tournaments, played on one of the world’s best courses.”
Dating to 1937, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the PGA TOUR’s second Signature Event of the season, bringing together the TOUR’s best players at a revered venue in a tournament steeped in history. The event has been hosted annually at Pebble Beach Golf Links since 1947, one of the most recognizable courses in the world and annually rated among the top public courses in the United States. Since the tournament’s inception, 23 different World Golf Hall of Famers have combined to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 43 times.
The tournament is played across two courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, which entered the rotation in 1967 – and sees amateurs compete alongside professionals over the first two rounds, with competition limited to professionals over the final 36 holes at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am generates millions of dollars for charity annually through host organization Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which donates the proceeds to over 200 local nonprofits each year. The Foundation serves the tri-county area of Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, with more than $250 million in lifetime charitable giving awarded to the region, including nearly $18 million during the 2024-2025 fiscal year. AT&T’s Birdies for Students program contributes to AT&T’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, ensuring students have access to internet and technology. During the week of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a donation is made for each birdie (or better) made on the 17th hole.
“Golf and giving are central to Monterey Peninsula Foundation’s mission, and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to be the cornerstone of our charitable giving,” said Steve John, Monterey Peninsula Foundation CEO and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament director. “We’re deeply grateful to AT&T for their ongoing commitment and support, which drive our ability to give back. We look forward to building on our partnership with AT&T and Pebble Beach Company as we continue making a meaningful impact across the Monterey Bay region.”
Added David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company: “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of one of the most unique and charitable events on the PGA TOUR. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has meant so much, to so many, for so long. We are honored to extend our partnership with AT&T, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the PGA TOUR to showcase the world’s best golfers on one of golf’s grandest stages while raising millions of dollars each year for our local community.”
AT&T also showcases its brand throughout the PGA TOUR season via brand ambassadorship with PGA TOUR players Maverick McNealy and Jordan Spieth, who counts the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am among his 13 career PGA TOUR victories.