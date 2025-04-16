Dick Sullivan to retire as CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore after 15 years
PGA TOUR Superstore will conduct a global search for a CEO successor to Dick Sullivan. (Courtesy PGA TOUR Superstore)
Will transition out of CEO role later this summer; remain executive chairman
ATLANTA – Dick Sullivan, executive chairman and CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore (PGATSS), announced Wednesday he will retire from his day-to-day CEO role with the company later this summer. A global search for a new CEO has begun, and Sullivan will remain CEO until a new leader is in place and then continue as executive chairman of the company into the future.
PGATSS currently operates 76 stores in 28 states and a successful online business with robust expansion plans, including 16 more stores by the end of 2026. The company achieved record revenues in fiscal 2024 and has continued to gain market share early in 2025. Sullivan, who has led the company since the 10-store operation was acquired by now-owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank in 2010, has shepherded it through enviable growth that has established PGATSS as the largest specialty golf retailer in the world.
"The remarkable story of PGA TOUR Superstore has been the result of a clear vision, outstanding work by the leadership team and our associates, as well as a strong and critical partnership with the PGA TOUR,” said Blank. “Dick has been a trusted leader, colleague, and friend for over three decades, and his leadership of PGATSS has been a key catalyst for our success. Over our years together at The Home Depot, the Atlanta Falcons and now PGATSS, Dick has led us to outstanding results and built foundations of success that enabled very bright futures for all three organizations. I cannot be any more thankful for Dick’s tenure as the leader of PGATSS, and as we approach $1 billion in revenue, it is clear our new leader will be inheriting an extraordinarily strong company poised for more exciting growth.”
Dick Sullivan has led the PGA TOUR Superstore since 2010. (Courtesy PGA TOUR Superstore)
Sullivan's work with Blank's businesses dates to the explosive expansion of The Home Depot in the '90s, where Sullivan held various senior roles culminating as the home improvement retailer's chief marketing officer. When Blank bought the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in 2002, he tapped Sullivan to lead marketing, and the team immediately achieved the best business results in its history.
In 2010, Blank purchased PGATSS, and Sullivan moved from the Falcons to become CEO and was instrumental in making the business amongst the largest licensing partners of the PGA TOUR, adding 66 retail locations and driving sales growth of more than 650 percent during his tenure as CEO (to date). Given the unprecedented success and his demonstrated leadership, Sullivan was named A Most Admired CEO by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2021. He also became the first retailer ever selected as chairman of the National Golf Foundation during his tenure. In sum, Sullivan has spent 33 years in partnership with Blank and that will continue as he will remain a member of the AMB board of trustees after his tenure as PGATSS CEO concludes.
“It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to be associated with Arthur Blank and the incredible businesses he has created and led on the foundation of core values that align with my own,” said Sullivan. “Arthur has always been a source of great wisdom professionally and personally and the culture he has fostered has been a bedrock foundation of our success. I will cherish the many wonderful colleagues and friends who have been part of this amazing journey and will be forever grateful for what they have poured into me and our businesses. I am very bullish on the future of golf and the PGA TOUR Superstore, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to stay connected to both and all of Arthur’s businesses as a trustee.”