David Hearn betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Betting Profile

    David Hearn returns to compete in the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship from April 17-20. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances at the Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Hearn at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Hearn's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-72+1
    2022MC74-71+1
    2021T3367-74-69-71-7

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In Hearn's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Hearn's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 33rd at 7-under.
    • Billy Horschel won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hearn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-72-3--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian Open6967-73-72-76+83.200

    Hearn's recent performances

    • Hearn's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 69th with a score of 8-over.
    • Hearn has an average of -1.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hearn has averaged -2.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hearn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.287

    Hearn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hearn has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.44% in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 260.8 yards for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Hearn has delivered a Putts Per Round average of 28.50 in 2025.
    • Hearn has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% for the 2025 season.
    • In terms of Par Breakers, Hearn has achieved a rate of 19.44% in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hearn as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

