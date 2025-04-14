David Hearn betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
David Hearn returns to compete in the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship from April 17-20. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances at the Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course).
Hearn's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2021
|T33
|67-74-69-71
|-7
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Hearn's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Hearn's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 33rd at 7-under.
- Billy Horschel won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hearn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|69
|67-73-72-76
|+8
|3.200
Hearn's recent performances
- Hearn's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 69th with a score of 8-over.
- Hearn has an average of -1.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hearn has averaged -2.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hearn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.287
Hearn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hearn has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.44% in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 260.8 yards for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Hearn has delivered a Putts Per Round average of 28.50 in 2025.
- Hearn has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% for the 2025 season.
- In terms of Par Breakers, Hearn has achieved a rate of 19.44% in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hearn as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
