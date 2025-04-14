PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished T48 in 2023. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Rai at the RBC Heritage.

    Rai's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4863-71-71-74-5

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-72-69-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-72-67-71-4115.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-64-68-67-18122.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-75-72+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4069-68-72-71-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1568-71-66-66-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT2366-70-72-70-6--

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 1.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4310.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3950.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.1120.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1450.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8591.262

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.431 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.395 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai is delivering a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 465 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW