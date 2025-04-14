Aaron Rai betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished T48 in 2023. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Rai's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
At the RBC Heritage
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 1.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.431
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.395
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.112
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.145
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.859
|1.262
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.431 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.395 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai is delivering a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 465 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
