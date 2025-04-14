Aaron Rai betting profile: RBC Heritage

Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.431 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.395 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rai is delivering a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.