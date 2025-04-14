Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Heritage
Ryo Hisatsune is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|3.700
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.264
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.247
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.107
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.103
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.721
|1.008
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune ranks 30th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.721.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.23% ranks 36th on TOUR.
- Hisatsune's average Driving Distance is 297.0 yards, ranking 124th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 295 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 66th in that category.
- Hisatsune's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.06% ranks 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
