Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Ryo Hisatsune is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-67-73-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4767-69-70-68-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-66-71-68-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1066-68-68-68-1470.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4367-70-69-70-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT6569-68-71-68-43.700

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2640.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2470.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.1070.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1030.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7211.008

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune ranks 30th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.721.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.23% ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • Hisatsune's average Driving Distance is 297.0 yards, ranking 124th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 295 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 66th in that category.
    • Hisatsune's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.06% ranks 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

