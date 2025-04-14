Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Heritage

Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.