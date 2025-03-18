PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

ReliaQuest named an official cybersecurity sponsor of the PGA TOUR

1 Min Read

Company

Loading...

The global cybersecurity company's sponsorship will bring cybersecurity awareness to a broader audience

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla. – ReliaQuest, the leader in AI-powered security operations, and the PGA TOUR announced Tuesday a partnership that makes ReliaQuest an official cybersecurity sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The partnership continues ReliaQuest’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of cybersecurity and the opportunities within the cybersecurity industry to a wider global audience.

    The PGA TOUR partnership will showcase ReliaQuest through televised content, player relationships and onsite activations at tournaments nationwide, introducing professional golf fans to the cybersecurity industry.

    "Cybersecurity is the greatest technical challenge of our generation, which creates an immense amount of opportunity,” said ReliaQuest founder and CEO Brian Murphy. “Much like in golf, cybersecurity takes focus, consistency and the willingness to get a little better every day. For those driven by that performance mentality, there’s no better industry to be a part of.”

    This national partnership complements ReliaQuest’s already strong presence at the Valspar Championship, part of the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing, which kicks off this week at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor. The Valspar Championship will feature the ReliaQuest Make It Possible Youth Golf Clinic in partnership with First Tee – Tampa Bay, where young golfers learn life skills such as focus, adaptability and perseverance through the game of golf.

    “The PGA TOUR is honored to welcome ReliaQuest into our family of marketing partners and look forward to showcasing its security offerings to our fans on-site and watching at home,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “It is always a pleasure to collaborate more closely with other leading global companies, and we are eager to jumpstart that partnership during the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing in ReliaQuest’s backyard.”

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW