ReliaQuest named an official cybersecurity sponsor of the PGA TOUR
1 Min Read
The global cybersecurity company's sponsorship will bring cybersecurity awareness to a broader audience
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla. – ReliaQuest, the leader in AI-powered security operations, and the PGA TOUR announced Tuesday a partnership that makes ReliaQuest an official cybersecurity sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The partnership continues ReliaQuest’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of cybersecurity and the opportunities within the cybersecurity industry to a wider global audience.
The PGA TOUR partnership will showcase ReliaQuest through televised content, player relationships and onsite activations at tournaments nationwide, introducing professional golf fans to the cybersecurity industry.
"Cybersecurity is the greatest technical challenge of our generation, which creates an immense amount of opportunity,” said ReliaQuest founder and CEO Brian Murphy. “Much like in golf, cybersecurity takes focus, consistency and the willingness to get a little better every day. For those driven by that performance mentality, there’s no better industry to be a part of.”
This national partnership complements ReliaQuest’s already strong presence at the Valspar Championship, part of the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing, which kicks off this week at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor. The Valspar Championship will feature the ReliaQuest Make It Possible Youth Golf Clinic in partnership with First Tee – Tampa Bay, where young golfers learn life skills such as focus, adaptability and perseverance through the game of golf.
“The PGA TOUR is honored to welcome ReliaQuest into our family of marketing partners and look forward to showcasing its security offerings to our fans on-site and watching at home,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “It is always a pleasure to collaborate more closely with other leading global companies, and we are eager to jumpstart that partnership during the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing in ReliaQuest’s backyard.”