Karl Vilips betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips will play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, from March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Vilips' first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Vilips' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Vilips has finished first once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Vilips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Karl Vilips has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vilips is averaging -1.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' best Strokes Gained performances
Vilips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|72
|74-65-76-69
|E
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.