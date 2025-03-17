Karl Vilips betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Vilips has finished first once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Vilips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.

Karl Vilips has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.