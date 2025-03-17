PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Karl Vilips will play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, from March 20-23.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Vilips' first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Vilips has finished first once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Vilips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Karl Vilips has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Vilips is averaging -1.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Vilips .

    Vilips' best Strokes Gained performances

    Vilips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7274-65-76-69E3
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3968-67-68-72-916
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open165-67-66-64-26300
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW