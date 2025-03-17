Taylor Dickson betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.198.

Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.018 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.422 mark ranked in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Dickson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.620), which ranked in the field.