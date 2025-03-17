Taylor Dickson betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Taylor Dickson plays his shot on from 18th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
At the Puerto Rico Open, Taylor Dickson struggled, failing to make the cut at Grand Reserve Golf Club. He is seeking a better outcome in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Dickson's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Dickson's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Dickson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Taylor Dickson has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson is averaging 0.030 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dickson has an average of -1.341 in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.396, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 119th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dickson ranks 166th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.647. Additionally, he ranks 181st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.85%.
- On the greens, Dickson has registered a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 185th by breaking par 18.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|299.2
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|181
|61.85%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.53
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|185
|18.15%
|18.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|15.93%
|15.66%
Dickson's best finishes
- Dickson is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
- Currently, Dickson has 3 points, ranking him 204th in the FedExCup standings.
Dickson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.198.
- Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.018 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.422 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Dickson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.620), which ranked in the field.
- Dickson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.487) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked in the field.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.396
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.647
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.162
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.185
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.066
|-1.341
Dickson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-73-70
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-74
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.