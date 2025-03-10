PGA TOUR, Anheuser-Busch celebrate three-plus decades of partnership with extended agreement

“The PGA TOUR and Anheuser-Busch have worked hand-in-hand to continuously evolve our partnership since its inception in 1994, and we are proud to introduce the latest efforts to that goal with Michelob ULTRA’s new global category rights,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “As our relationship stretches beyond three decades of association, we are proud to further showcase this iconic beer brand to professional golf fans across the world, including at the next three iterations of the Presidents Cup in Chicago, Australia and in St. Louis, home of Anheuser-Busch.”