PGA TOUR, Anheuser-Busch celebrate three-plus decades of partnership with extended agreement
PGA TOUR, Anheuser-Busch celebrate three-plus decades of partnership with extended agreement. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Dating to 1994, Anheuser-Busch is one of the TOUR’s longest-tenured Official Marketing Partners
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and ST. LOUIS – As the PGA TOUR and Anheuser-Busch celebrate more than 30 years of partnership in 2025, the two organizations announced Monday an extension of their longstanding marketing relationship, adding a global rights category along with Presidents Cup enhancements to Michelob ULTRA’s longtime designation as the “Official Beer Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.”
As part of the six-year extension through 2030, Anheuser-Busch brands Michelob ULTRA, Michelob ULTRA Zero and NUTRL will be tapped as the “Official Beer Sponsor,” “Official Non-Alcohol Beer Sponsor” and “Official Hard Seltzer,” respectively, of the Presidents Cup, the biennial competition between the United States and International teams. Additionally, Michelob ULTRA Zero has been named the “Official Non-Alcohol Beer of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.” Michelob ULTRA is a local sponsor at THE PLAYERS Championship presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Comcast Business and will be providing enhancements to fans on-site throughout the week.
“The PGA TOUR and Anheuser-Busch have worked hand-in-hand to continuously evolve our partnership since its inception in 1994, and we are proud to introduce the latest efforts to that goal with Michelob ULTRA’s new global category rights,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “As our relationship stretches beyond three decades of association, we are proud to further showcase this iconic beer brand to professional golf fans across the world, including at the next three iterations of the Presidents Cup in Chicago, Australia and in St. Louis, home of Anheuser-Busch.”
Added Kyle Norrington, chief commercial officer, Anheuser-Busch: “For more than 30 years alongside our partners at the PGA TOUR, Anheuser-Busch has been delivering experiences that authentically integrate our brands and elevate the game of golf for our shared fan bases. Led by Michelob ULTRA, the fastest-growing brand* in the beer industry, our extended agreement will allow us to give more fans superior access to the courses and sport they love.”
Anheuser-Busch began its partnership with the PGA TOUR in 1994 and added Michelob ULTRA as an official sponsor of the TOUR in 2002. Michelob ULTRA now activates at 23 PGA TOUR events across the season, including The Sentry, Farmers Insurance Open, THE PLAYERS Championship, Truist Championship, FedEx St. Jude Championship and season-ending TOUR Championship, with more to be announced. The global rights categories added to Anheuser-Busch’s extended agreement will offer the fastest-growing beer brand untapped opportunities with golf globally, and enhanced activation with the Presidents Cup.