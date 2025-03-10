Delta named Official Global Airline of PGA TOUR in multi-year agreement
2 Min Read
The PGA TOUR and Delta Air Lines announced a multi-year partnership. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)
Delta, PGA TOUR to come together around shared values of world-class excellence, premium experiences
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and ATLANTA – The PGA TOUR and Delta Air Lines announced a multi-year partnership that designates Delta as the Official Global Airline of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
“We are thrilled to have Delta Air Lines aboard as the Official Global Airline of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Golf and travel have always been inextricably connected and we look forward to partnering with Delta on tailored experiences and to bring PGA TOUR content direct to their customers through their inflight entertainment offerings, another display of Delta’s commitment to a highly personalized customer experience.”
Through Delta’s SkyMiles Experiences platform, golf fans and Delta’s most loyal customers can look forward to unlocking access to PGA TOUR experiences, bringing the best of the PGA TOUR to Delta’s SkyMiles Members in a unique and experiential way.
“Delta and the PGA TOUR are two global organizations focused on best-in-class performance, a spirit of continuous improvement, and the power of the experience economy,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Our partnership with Jay and his team will give customers incredible opportunities to experience the PGA TOUR in new ways while furthering our mission of better connecting the world.”
Additionally, Delta customers will also be able to enjoy PGA TOUR content from the sky with the airline’s industry-leading inflight entertainment, keeping fans connected to the PGA TOUR and its players, even at 30,000 feet.
“We are delighted to add Delta and its premier travel offerings as a PGA TOUR marketing partner, a relationship we will showcase across the FedExCup season through new on-site fan enhancements and brand activations,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “As our players and fans look to book travel to their favorite PGA TOUR stops in 2025, we know they can count on Delta’s first-class customer service to get them there.”