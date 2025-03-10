PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Glover at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Glover's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 2-under, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Glover missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Glover's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC75-69E
    3/9/20235169-74-71-72-2
    3/10/2022MC74-74+4
    3/11/20214875-69-72-71-1
    3/14/2019MC76-72+4

    Glover's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Glover is averaging -0.017 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 1.579 in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.178 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 45th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.381. Additionally, he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.15%.
    • On the greens, Glover's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.30 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171290.7284.7
    Greens in Regulation %12267.15%66.32%
    Putts Per Round3828.3028.3
    Par Breakers9423.43%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance7712.56%14.24%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Currently, Glover has 425 points, ranking him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.866 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.993 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.518. He finished 31st in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.611) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1780.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3811.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0570.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.062-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.5631.579

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4268-67-66-77-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3071-70-68-65-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-69-64-70-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-70-70-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am366-69-68-67-18338
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3174-74-72-67-130
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3677-70-71-73+323

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

