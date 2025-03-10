Lucas Glover betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Glover's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 2-under, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Glover missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Glover's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|75-69
|E
|3/9/2023
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|3/10/2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|3/11/2021
|48
|75-69-72-71
|-1
|3/14/2019
|MC
|76-72
|+4
Glover's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Glover is averaging -0.017 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 1.579 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.178 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 45th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.381. Additionally, he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.15%.
- On the greens, Glover's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.30 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|290.7
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|67.15%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.30
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|94
|23.43%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|12.56%
|14.24%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Glover has 425 points, ranking him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.866 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.993 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.518. He finished 31st in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.504, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.611) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. That ranked fourth in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.178
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.381
|1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.057
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.062
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.563
|1.579
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|338
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|30
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
