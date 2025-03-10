Lucas Glover betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five starts.

Glover is averaging -0.017 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.