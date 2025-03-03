Taylor Dickson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Taylor Dickson plays his shot on from 18th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Rio Grande, PUR, for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open .
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Dickson's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Dickson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dickson has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Dickson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Dickson has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson is averaging -0.370 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dickson is averaging -2.132 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.8
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|63.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|17.09%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dickson's best finishes
- Dickson took part in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Dickson's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 2-over and finished 69th in that event.
Dickson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his -5.184 mark ranked 70th in the field.
- Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.180.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson's best performance last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 62nd in the field with a mark of -1.589 (he finished 69th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.399 (his best mark last season), which ranked 61st in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
- Dickson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.993) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 69th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.132
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dickson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-73-70
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-74
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
