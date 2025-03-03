Taylor Dickson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his -5.184 mark ranked 70th in the field.

Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.180.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson's best performance last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 62nd in the field with a mark of -1.589 (he finished 69th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.399 (his best mark last season), which ranked 61st in the field. He finished 69th in that event.