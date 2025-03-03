Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Cristobal Del Solar struggled, failing to make the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is looking for better results in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Del Solar's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Del Solar's recent performances
- In his last five events, Del Solar has an average finish of 68th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Del Solar hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 68th.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cristobal Del Solar has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Del Solar is averaging -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Del Solar is averaging -3.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.0
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|59.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|19.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Del Solar's best finishes
- Del Solar, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Del Solar had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 8-over and finished 66th (16 shots back of the winner).
Del Solar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.102 (he finished 48th in that event).
- Del Solar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 46th in the field at 0.407. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.525.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Del Solar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked 57th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
- Del Solar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 48th in the field). In that event, he finished 48th.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.861
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Del Solar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-82-72
|+13
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|68-77-74-77
|+8
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
