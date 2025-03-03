Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.102 (he finished 48th in that event).

Del Solar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 46th in the field at 0.407. In that tournament, he finished 48th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.525.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Del Solar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked 57th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.