PGA TOUR welcomes Stanley 1913 brand as Official Drinkware Partner
Stanley 1913, which is manufactured and marketed by PMI WW Brands, LLC, has been named the Official Insulated Drinkware of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. (Credit Stanley 1913)
Innovative lifestyle brand, Stanley 1913, teams with PGA TOUR, providing sustainable drinkware for PGA TOUR players and fans on and off the course
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA TOUR announced a multi-year partnership with the iconic Stanley 1913 brand, which is manufactured and marketed by PMI WW Brands, LLC, naming their sustainable hydration products as the Official Insulated Drinkware of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The partnership highlights the brand across the PGA TOUR landscape through player relationships and onsite sales and activations at tournaments nationwide, spotlighting the iconic brand among the professional golf community. Mirroring the growing interest in golf and the desire for authentic, high-quality experiences, the Stanley 1913 brand resonates with today's active and environmentally conscious consumer, making the partnership a perfect alignment with the PGA TOUR's commitment to engaging a new generation of fans.
“The PGA TOUR is excited to welcome the Stanley 1913 brand as an official partner, and we are eager to introduce their exceptional drinkware to our athletes and fans,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships. “They are the global leader in insulated drinkware, and we look forward to featuring their sustainable and iconic bottles and tumblers at events throughout the next several seasons.”
Over its 110-plus-year history, the Stanley 1913 brand has been and remains committed to building a more sustainable, less disposable world, while delivering high-performance food containers and drinkware products for athletes and active individuals. Its products are made with recycled stainless steel and come with a "Built for Life" lifetime warranty, thus reducing the need for single-use plastics.
“We build products for performance and life, where sport and culture intersect," said Graham Nearn, chief brand officer. "We're thrilled to showcase our innovative hydration and barware products to PGA TOUR players and a new generation of golf fans, while ensuring a sustainable experience at PGA TOUR events.”