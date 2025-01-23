Same excitement, new name: Detroit’s PGA TOUR event re-brands to Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Title sponsor recently unveiled new brand identity and is now known as Rocket
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
DETROIT – Detroit’s annual PGA TOUR golf tournament is heading into its seventh year and will now be known by a new name – the Rocket Classic.
Following the recent announcement of a refreshed brand identity by the tournament’s Detroit-based title sponsor, Rocket, the tournament on Thursday unveiled its simplified new name and logo. The tournament’s website has transitioned to www.RocketClassic.com, and its social media accounts remain unchanged – @RocketClassic on Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
Designed to position Rocket as one of the most influential and inclusive brands in America, the updated visual identity unifies the company’s diverse services under the overarching “Rocket” brand, creating a seamless and impactful end-to-end homeownership experience. As part of this effort, the company has introduced a reimagined logo, wordmark, typeface and color palette that celebrates the modern American dream of homeownership.
"We are proud to unveil the new brand for the Rocket Classic alongside Rocket’s refreshed visual identity," said Bill Emerson, president of Rocket Companies and the Rocket Giving Fund. "The Rocket Classic is more than a golf tournament — it’s a driving force for positive change in Detroit, advancing our 'Changing the Course' initiative to bridge the digital divide. This effort is a perfect reflection of Rocket’s mission to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”
The seventh annual Rocket Classic will be held June 25-29 at Detroit Golf Club. Since the tournament’s inception in 2019, the Rocket Classic has generated nearly $10 million to support local Detroit nonprofits, including nearly $6 million for its landmark “Changing the Course” initiative to end Detroit’s digital divide. For more information visit Rocket.com and RocketClassic.com.