Same excitement, new name: Detroit’s PGA TOUR event re-brands to Rocket Classic

"We are proud to unveil the new brand for the Rocket Classic alongside Rocket’s refreshed visual identity," said Bill Emerson, president of Rocket Companies and the Rocket Giving Fund. "The Rocket Classic is more than a golf tournament — it’s a driving force for positive change in Detroit, advancing our 'Changing the Course' initiative to bridge the digital divide. This effort is a perfect reflection of Rocket’s mission to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”