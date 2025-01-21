2H AGO
PGA TOUR announces 2025 Player Advisory Council
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2025. The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.
2025 Player Advisory Council
- Sam Burns
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Rickie Fowler
- Brian Harman
- Charley Hoffman
- Max Homa
- Kevin Kisner
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Seamus Power
- Scottie Scheffler
- Brandt Snedeker
- Justin Thomas
- Gary Woodland
Eric Cole, Trevor Cone, Max McGreevy and Gary Woodland will serve on the PAC for the first time. Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas return to the PAC after serving in 2024. The PAC Chairman election and the PAC Subcommittees will be announced at a later date.